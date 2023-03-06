Tunisia announces measures to 'improve' life of foreign nationals

Amid an anti-migrant push, Tunisian authorities announced Sunday (Mar. 5) measures to quote on quote to "improve conditions of foreigners' in Tunisia and ease procedures" for those seeking to put things right.

The Presidency, the government and the foreign affairs ministry announced a relaxation of visa rules for African citizens, allowing stays of up to six months instead of three without seeking residency, and of a year for students.

Adding that migrants who had overstayed could leave without paying penalty fees of about 25 dollars per month.

The authorities also promised to strengthen the support and health and social assistance to migrants through the Red Crescent as they "fight against all forms of human trafficking and exploitation of irregular migrants" through intensified controls.

The measures come two weeks after president Kaies Saied linked linked sub-saharant migrants to "violence and crimes" during a national security meeting.

About 50 Guinean nationals were repatriated Wednesday (Mar. 1st), some 300 Ivorians and Malians were flown back to their countries on Saturday (Mar. 4). Many fleeing Tunisia described an outpouring of hatred since the president's speech.

The Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights, deplored a reported upsurge in racist attacks against sub-Saharan migrants.