Ivorian football club's player dies after collapsing during match

The Ivorian club's defender, Moustapha Sylla, died on Sunday after collapsing in the middle of a match, his club said.

"Our defender Moustapha Sylla died this evening after feeling unwell on the pitch during the RCA vs Sol FC match," said a statement from the club, which sent its condolences to the player's family.

"During his evacuation to the hospital, Moustapha passed away. He arrived at the club last September and was only 21 years old," club president Logossina Cisse told AFP.

The Racing d'Abidjan club, which has been playing in the Ivorian first division since the 2018/2019 season, has a partnership with OGC Nice.

It was crowned champion of Côte d'Ivoire in 2020 and is currently in 7th place in the championship.