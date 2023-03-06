Ivorian football club's player dies after collapsing during match

with AFP
Ivory Coast
The Ivorian club's defender, Moustapha Sylla, died on Sunday after collapsing in the middle of a match, his club said.
"Our defender Moustapha Sylla died this evening after feeling unwell on the pitch during the RCA vs Sol FC match," said a statement from the club, which sent its condolences to the player's family.
"During his evacuation to the hospital, Moustapha passed away. He arrived at the club last September and was only 21 years old," club president Logossina Cisse told AFP.
The Racing d'Abidjan club, which has been playing in the Ivorian first division since the 2018/2019 season, has a partnership with OGC Nice.
• Décès de Sylla Moustapha, joueur du Racing Club d’Abidjan, suite à un malaise sur le terrain du stade Robert Champroux de Marcory.— Chroniques 225 (@Chroniques225) March 5, 2023
Repose en paix 💔🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/vWOyGzbJuz
It was crowned champion of Côte d'Ivoire in 2020 and is currently in 7th place in the championship.
Go to video
4 jihadists escape in deadly Mauritania prison break
00:59
Achraf Hakimi trains with team a day after being charged with rape
00:47
Supreme Court faults President Buhari on Naira redesign policy
Go to video
Illegal refinery blast in Nigeria kills at least 12
Go to video
South Africa: Oscar Pistorius will soon know if he is released
01:48
“We will prove it to Nigerians" that we won the elections - Peter Obi challenges results