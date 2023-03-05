Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Protests in Kinshasa against French president Macron's visit

Josue Bung (C), coordinator of the Sang Lumumba Movement, joins demonstrators waving Russian flags during a protest against French President Emmanuel Macron visit   -  
Copyright © africanews
ARSENE MPIANA/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

Democratic Republic Of Congo

Police cracked down on a march protesting against Emmanuel Macron on Saturday as the French President visited the Democratic Republic of Congo aimed at renewing frayed ties with Kinshasa.

Many of the protesters held up Russian flags and one calls for "help to Mr Putin", with anti-French sentiment running high in the region and Russian and Chinese influence growing.

"We marched against the French president because of his support for the Rwandan army, we don't want him in our country, but unfortunately we were chased by the police, I fled and other demonstrators were arrested," said Emmanuel Jules Kayembe, activist of the 'amis de Bruno Mimbenga' group.

Anti-French sentiment runs high in some former African colonies as the continent becomes a renewed diplomatic battleground, with Russian and Chinese influence growing.

On Thursday Macron said the era of French interference in Africa had ended and there was no desire to return to the past.

Additional sources • AFP

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..