South Africa's first 3D printed low-cost house (Inspire Africa)

On this episode of Inspire Africa, Jerry Fisayo-Bambi and the africanews team bring you innovation stories from Nigeria, Uganda and South Africa.

First, we hear the story of the Nigerian teenage tech prodigy John Oseni. Oseni, a computer programmer has developed a number of softwares in Fintech using his programming skills. We hear about his latest QR code scan-to-pay solution, VersusPay that he hopes can offer viable alternatives to payments in Nigeria.

Plus, South Africa has completed its first 3D printed low-cost construction. The 3D printing technique used can build a house in less than 24 hours. We hear from the engineers that worked on the project at the School of Civil Engineering, University of Johannesburg.

And in our interview segment, we talk about the fashion, modelling and beauty industry and how stereotypes about the industry are changing. Fisayo-Bambi hosts Judith Heard, a Ugandan model and beauty queen. Heard tells us how she dealt with stereotypes when starting out and how she is now using her success to address issues affecting young women in her community and the environment.