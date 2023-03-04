French President Macron warns of dire consequences of war in DR Congo

The French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in the Democratic Republic of Congo that in the grip of a rebellion in its eastern part, warning it must not become "the spoils of war"

"Faced with a history whose number of victims is equivalent to that of the world wars we have lived through, France does not claim, I do not claim, to have a solution on its own. The solution lies in a collective awakening. In the awareness that is taking place here, which concerns everyone and the whole region, and to the crimes and tragedies that are taking place before our eyes, we must not add oblivion and abandonment. So I hope today that France will remain faithful to its role as an unfailing ally of the DRC in defending its integrity and sovereignty. The Democratic Republic of Congo must not be the spoils of war. The pillaging of the Democratic Republic of Congo must stop," said Emmanuel Macron, French President.

Macron announced that France will "release an immediate contribution of 34 million euros in humanitarian aid" to cover the immediate needs of the local population in terms of food, health care and sanitation.must not become "the spoils of war" ++

Emmanuel Macron, French President

"France will be the first State to respond to the European Union's initiative announced this very morning to set up a humanitarian air service to Goma. We will release an immediate contribution of 34 million euros in humanitarian aid, which will be added to the amount of nearly 50 million announced by the European Union, "said Emmanuel Macron, French President.

The air bridge will link with Goma, the capital of DR Congo's eastern North Kivu province, where fighting with the rebel group M23 has displaced more than 600,000 people.

The DRC government has accused Rwanda of backing the militia group M23, which re-emerged from dormancy in late 2021, subsequently occupying swathes of territory in North Kivu.