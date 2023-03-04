Coton Sport train ahead of their CAF CL game against Al-AhlyCameroon club Coton Sport will be aiming

Cameroon side Coton Sport will be aiming for a first win in Group B of the CAF Champions League when they face 10-time champions Al-Ahly in Cairo on Sunday.

Coton Sport opened their campaign with a 3-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns and followed up with a 2-1 loss to Al-Hilal.

A repeat of 2008 when the Cameroon national champions made the final of the CAF Champions League is unlikely, but head coach Gabriel Haman stressed that his "young players are ready to showcase their talent".

Coton Sport have won just one of their last five games across all competitions and have never beaten Al-Ahly in their eight previous meetings.