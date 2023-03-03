Summit to protect world's largest forests ends in Gabon

Libreville’s One Forest Summit brought together actors from around the world to put declarations on the protection of forests into action.

For the President of the Republic of Gabon, Ali Bongo, today's objective is to give to countries with large forest areas concrete solutions to finance their environmental protection policies.

"Our forests are a solution. A solution to the crises of climate and biodiversity, two of the main challenges of the century. As we conserve our forests, increase our knowledge about them, we are protecting our populations, especially rural residents. In addition to that, we guarantee the future of our children.”

The various actors attending the 2-day Summit that ended Thursday (Mar. 2nd), tried to establish a pool of knowledge to safeguard the three major tropical basins of the world.

The French president insisted on the fact that increasing international expertise on the protection of biodiversity was necessary.

"It must be a reasoned fight, grounded in science, which relies on these natural and human treasures that are our rainforests and our tropical forests and which hold promising future, a balanced and sustainable future.

Building on the experience of previous One Planet summits, the Libreville summit brought together heads of state and government, leaders of international organizations, financial institutions, representatives of the private sector, international NGOs, as well as indigenous peoples' and civil society organizations.