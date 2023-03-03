Opposition leader calls the Nigerian elections a 'rape of democracy'

Atiku Abubakar, the leader of the People's Democratic Party and Nigerian presidential candidate speaks to the press following the announcement by INEC (Independent Nigerian Electoral Commission) confirming his rival Bola Tinubu as the winner of the elections.

"The weekend election was neither free nor fair. Preliminary assessments indicate that it is the worst conducted elections since the return to democratic rule. The manipulation and fraud that attended this election was unprecedented in the history of our nation. It was indeed, a rape of democracy."

Nigeria’s opposition renewed calls for the election result to be overturned on Thursday, a day after the country announced its new president-elect.

“It is my hope that the judiciary will redeem itself this time around and rise to the society’s expectation as the last hope of our people,” People’s Democratic Party candidate Atiku Abubakar said at a news conference in Abuja.

He said that the election was "grossly flawed" and "must be challenged."

At least four other parties have joined him in challenging the results and they have three weeks to do so.

But an election can only be invalidated if it’s proven that the national electoral body didn’t follow the law and acted in ways that could have changed the result.

None of Nigeria’s presidential election results have ever been overturned by the country’s supreme court.

President-elect Bola Tinubu from the ruling party received 37% of the vote in last weekend’s election and will be Nigeria’s first president to take office with less than 50%, analysts say.

The main opposition candidate, Atiku Abubakar, received won 29% of the vote, while third-place finisher Peter Obi of Labour got 25%, according to official results.