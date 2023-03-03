Luanda and Paris launch partnership in agrifood sector

Angolan president Joa Lourenço hosted his French counterpart Friday (Mar. 3rd). Emmanuel Macron was in Luanda with an aim to develop links with the Lusophone country notably in food industry and energy.

Macron touched on the war in eastern DRC. Mid-February, East African leaders gave rebel groups in the east part of the country until March 30th to withdraw.

"We have just spent a long time with the President (Joao Lourenço, editor's note) discuss the situation today in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo and I really want to welcome your role in the supervision and monitoring mechanism of the ceasefire, in the onegoing negotiations."

"We had an in-depth discussion, that nourishes legitimate hopes for concrete results in the coming days in order to obtain a de-escalation and a path to peace."

The French President who is on a lightning visit was accompanied by business leaders. They attented the closing of the Luanda Business Forum. Angola and France also signed an agricultural and agri-food production partnership.

According to the French presidency, Angola wants to strengthen its "sovereignty" and find new sources of income in the food sector.

Later on Friday, Macron is set to end his central African tour with a visit to The Congo and the Democratic republic of Congo.