Achraf Hakimi trains with team a day after being charged with rape

Paris Saint-Germain defender, Achraf Hakimi, trained with his teammates on Friday, just a day after being indicted on rape charges.

French prosecutors say he was questioned on Thursday by investigators probing the accusations made by a 24-year-old woman.

She claims the 24-year-old Moroccan footballer raped her on Saturday at his home in a Paris suburb.

Hakimi, who is married, has since been indicted by an investigating judge and placed under judicial supervision.

He has denied the allegations. Under French law, being charged does not necessarily mean the case will go to trial.

His team, reigning French champions Paris Saint-Germain, has not commented on the charges against him.

They are due to play Nantes on Saturday, before heading to Germany on Wednesday to face Bayern Munich.

It is not clear if Hakimi will play in either game, but he is allowed to leave France despite the charge against him.

The Madrid-born footballer played a key role in Morocco's historic run In last year’s World Cup.