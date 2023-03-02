Welcome to Africanews

'We shall not condone any attempts to legitimise LGBTQ' - Kenya deputy president warns

Kenya's new Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua gestures to the crowd at the ...   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Kenya

Kenya’s deputy president, Rigathi Gachagua has reiterated the East African nation's long-standing decision not to “condone” same-sex relations.

He stressed that Kenya will resist any attempt at imposing the same on its population citing the need to protect its customs and traditions.

"We shall not condone any attempts to legitimize LGBTQ actions in Kenya. Our values must be respected, and in no way shall we turn back," he tweeted.

Gachagua, made the comments on Thursday whiles attending a programme on the celebration of International Women's Day in the capital Nairobi.

The deputy president’s comments come barely a month after president William Ruto stated that the laws of the country will apply in the matter of same-sex relations.

He told Christiane Amanpour of CNN, Wednesday, September 7, that homosexuality and issues around it were, however, not a 'real issue' for ordinary Kenyans as compared to issues of unemployment and hunger.

"We have Kenyan law, we have the Kenyan Constitution, we have our tradition, we have our customs, we will continue to respect other people's custom as they respect our custom and our traditions," he said.

Homosexuality is largely illegal across most parts of the continent with people engaging in it liable to jail terms. Kenya has a strong LGBTQ+ community that has often protested to highlight their plight.

Recent events in the country show the same-sex advocacy drive in Kenya. The gruesome murder of a fashionista and known gay, Edwin Chiloba, and a Supreme Court ruling that LGBTQ groups can be legally registered under Kenyan laws.

