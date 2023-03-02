Welcome to Africanews

Senegal honours peacekeepers killed in Mali

The three coffins are covered with the green-yellow-red flag   -  
cleared
By Rédaction Africanews

and Afp

Senegal

A tribute was paid on Wednesday March 1 to the three Senegalese soldiers of the UNMISMA contingent who died in Mali on February 21.

Their vehicle had hit an improvised explosive device (IED) between Ogossagou and Sévaré, in central Mali. The UN force comprises 850 Senegalese soldiers. While several countries have announced their withdrawal from Mali, Senegal recalls its commitment to peacekeeping operations in the sub-region.

"It is in Senegal's interest that Mali regains its stability and its rightful place in our sub-regional community. It is our duty to contribute to the achievement of this objective," said Sidiki Kaba, Senegalese Minister of the Armed Forces.

"Their memory will remain forever engraved in our minds in recognition of the supreme sacrifice made in the service of peace in the world and in the sub-region. Their memory will always be engraved in our memories in recognition of their supreme sacrifice in the service of peace in the world and in the sub-region," said Colonel Mathieu Diogoye Sène, commander of the 11th Senegalese detachment of the UNMIS.

Today, according to the minister, nearly 2,000 Senegalese soldiers are deployed in external operations, notably in the Central African Republic, Guinea-Bissau and the Gambia.

