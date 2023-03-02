Nigerians' expectations after Bola Tinubu's alleged victory

The battle was fierce. But after a few days of uncertainty, the ruling party's candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been declared winner of Nigeria's presidential election. As many, including opposition parties, have claimed the poll was rigged, calling for the election to be cancelled, Tinubu urged them to accept the results and team up together to build the Nation.

“The new president should calm down and listen to everybody. He should not be tribalistic, he should take everybody along.”, this craftsman says.

A former governor of Lagos state, Tinubu represents the same party as outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari, who the APC candidate said he helped propel to the top seat in 2015. This doesn't bode well for this trader.

“I believe that this new president will not be able to do anything, reason being that he cannot do anything, they brought President Muhammadu Buhari and he made several promises, but he did not do anything in eight years. A lot of things he promised, he did not do it so, I believe that Tinubu will not do anything."

This election is one of the most fiercely contested since the country returned to democratic rule in 1999, with more than 93 million people registered to vote according to the INEC. Many voters in Lagos complained of intimidation and attempts to suppress their votes.