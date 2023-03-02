Nigerian opposition to contest the elections results

Nigeria's Labour Party denounced the country's presidential elections on Wednesday, claiming they had not been "transparent, free and fair".

At a briefing on Wednesday, Labour Party vice-presidential candidat Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed detailed instances of violence and voter intimidation saying the election was conducted "in clear violation of agreed and promised INEC ( Independent National Electoral Commission), rules and guidelines."

"It is our position that the purported results did not meet the minimum criteria of a transparent, free and fair election. In addition to the most condemnable attacks, violence, voter intimidation and suppression, the election was conducted in clear violation of agreed and promised INEC ( Independent National Electoral Commission) rules and guidelines." explainedDr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

The tightly contested election has redrawn Nigeria’s electoral geography and produced results that are significantly different from those of past polls, with this being the first time that a president takes office with less than 50% of the vote and where four candidates won over a million votes, say analysts.

Labour Party leader Peter Obi intends to contest the elections results.

"Please be assured of our determination to fight the injustice that have been perpetrated on Nigerians through all legal and peaceful means. While painful, we implore you all to please remain peaceful and calm as our fight and determination for a new Nigeria is just beginning." added Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Civil Society Organisations and members of the Labour Party held a demonstration condemning the work of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

They held up placards reading "Cancel the 2023 General Elections Now" and "Save Our Democracy."

The parties now have three weeks to appeal results, but an election can be invalidated only if it's proven the national electoral body largely didn’t follow the law and acted in ways that could have changed the result.