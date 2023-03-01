Sudan: One killed in latest anti-junta protest

A Sudanese protester was killed, Tuesday (Feb. 28) after being shot at by security forces, a medical group said.

The man was taking part in an anti-government protest in the East Nile area, located just outside of Khartoum.

Hundreds of people protested against a deal struck by the junta and the main pro-democracy group.

The march was the latest in a series of near- weekly protests.

"We went out today to say no to the framework agreement because the framework agreement gives immunity to the military instead of accountability. We tell them that the dispersal of the sit-in will not pass, the blood of the martyrs will not pass without punishment and accountability," a protestor belonging to Khartoum Resistance Committees said.

A preliminary agreement to organize a gradual transfer of power to civilian leaders was signed last December by the military and various other political forces. Ongoing talks to reach a final deal have been contested in the streets.

"We keep protesting because we categorically reject the agreement between the Military Council and the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change. We believe that this agreement will not achieve anything. With this agreement, we are prolonging the crisis and paving the way for the policy of impunity," another protestor said.

Demonstrators in central Khartoum tried to reach the presidential palace led by factions of Sudan’s pro-democracy network that refuse to negotiate with the military.

A coup upended the country's fragile democratic transition in October 2021.