Head of Burundi Football Association talks game development with FIFA president

How to strengthen football's development in Burundi? The president of the Burundi Football association, Alexandre Muyengye, was in Paris Tuesday to discuss new pathways to success for the game in his country.

He met with FIFA president Gianni Infantino in the sidelines of The Best FIFA Football Awards.

"So we talked about how to develop and detect the talents of our young Burundian players, so that they can access the whole world," Muyengye said.

"We talked about the sports infrastructure [...] Having young kids play football is one thing, but having infrastructure is another. These two things go hand in hand to be able to develop the football we want for all."

Both officials also touched on the growth of the women’s game and the support provided by the FIFA Forward program.

Burundi is the 141st team on Fifa world rankings out of 211.