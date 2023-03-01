Bola Tinubu addresses supporters after being declared winner

Nigerian Tinubu on Wednesday spoke to supporters after officials declared him the winner of Saturday's election in Africa's most populous nation.

In his speech at his party's headquarters in Abuja, Tinubu said "the ship is not sinking, or wither. We anchor well under President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu."

Tinubu allegedly received 37% of the vote, or nearly 8.8 million, while main opposition candidate Abubakar won 29% with almost 7 million.

Third-place finisher Obi took 25% with about 6.1 million, according to the results announced on live television by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

On Tuesday, the two leading opposition parties had demanded a revote, saying that it had been compromised by vote rigging and widespread violence.

This election was the most wide open in years, with a surprise third-party candidate putting up an assertive challenge.

On Tuesday, the chairmen of the two major opposition parties — the People’s Democratic Party and the Labour Party — called for the head of the government’s electoral commission to resign.

The ruling All Progressives Congress party urged the opposition to accept defeat and not cause trouble.