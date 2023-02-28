Welcome to Africanews

Save Nigeria from danger over poll results – Obasanjo

By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Nigeria

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged the country’s electoral body to save the country from “a looming danger” over what he described as corruption of the electoral process.

Obasanjo appealed to the President, Muhammadu Buhari, to prevail on the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu, to stop the process and rectify the allegations raised against it from many quarters.

The presidential and National Assembly elections were held on Saturday and the collation of results was being done at the National Collation Centre in Abuja.

The Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party have kicked against the process, describing it as compromised.

A former senator from Kogi West, Dino Melaye, and other party representatives walked out of the center after raising issues bordering on irregularities in the process of the election.

Obasanjo in a personally signed letter titled, “An appeal for caution and rectification,” released on Monday, said some politicians had compromised with some electoral officials to make the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System machines not work.

He said, “I am constrained to speak at this point. I crave the indulgence of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency General Muhammadu Buhari, to make this statement because I have had the opportunity to keep him aware of what I know is happening and the danger looming ahead.

