PSG player Achraf Hakimi to be investigated for rape

Paris Saint-Germain defender, Achraf Hakimi, is under investigation for an alleged sexual assault according to a report by Le Parisien confirmed by the Nanterre (Hauts-de-Seine) prosecutor's office.

The investigation was entrusted to the Sûreté territoriale, after accusations from a 24-year-old woman who said she was raped on February 25 at the player's home in Boulogne-Billancourt, said the source close to the case.

Contacted by AFP, the prosecutor's office of Nanterre refused to communicate on this case, lamenting that "the information already published" in the press "harm the investigations necessary for the demonstration of the truth".

According to a police source, this woman came to the police station in Nogent sur Marne (Val-de-Marne) to report the facts of rape by Achraf Hakimi.

They had met in January on the social network Instagram, continues this source, and she had gone Saturday night to the player in a VTC (chauffeur-driven transport car) ordered by Hakimi.

At the scene, she reports that Hakimi, 24, kissed her and committed touching without her consent before raping her.

She said she got rid of him by kicking him. A friend, contacted by SMS, came to recover it, always concludes this source.

- Investigation opened in Nanterre -

The public prosecutor's office of Créteil opened an investigation and then transferred the proceeds to Nanterre, the city of Boulogne-Billancourt where the facts would have taken place being located in Hauts-de-Seine.

Contacted by AFP, PSG did not react immediately.

The player was present at the award ceremony "Fifa Best", Monday evening in Paris, during which he competes to appear in the team of the year.

Achraf Hakimi arrived at Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 from Inter Milan, already with a certain status. With a hamstring injury, he did not participate in Sunday's Ligue 1 clash in Marseille, won 3-0 by PSG against OM.

Very close friend of Kylian Mbappé, the two men, both 24 years old, have staged their friendship on social networks, during the World Cup in Qatar in November-December 202 2and the victory of France over Morocco in the semi-finals did not alter their complicity.

"We are two young men who share the same tastes, we talk about music, video games, we go to restaurants," Hakimi told Le Parisien before the World Cup.

The son of a cleaning lady and a street vendor, both Moroccan and settled in Spain since the 1980s, this gifted defender was born in Getafe, in the southern suburbs of Madrid, in the district of Las Margaritas.

A perfect Spanish speaker, married to a Spanish actress, Hiba Abouk, he started playing soccer in Ofigevi, and soon joined the Real Madrid training center, where he did all his training. After that, he shone at Dortmund, Inter Milan, before joining PSG.

Hakimi could have become a Spanish international, but he made the sporting choice of Morocco, the country of his parents, to wear the national team's jersey.