Algeria and Russia to strengthen their military cooperation

The head of the Algerian army, General Said Chanegriha, greets the ...   -  
Copyright © africanews
Christophe Archambault/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Algeria

Algeria and Russia discussed on Monday a strengthening of their military cooperation, during a visit to Algiers of the secretary of the Russian Security Council Nicholai Patrushev, said the Algerian Defense Ministry.

The Russian official, accompanied by a large delegation, discussed with the Chief of Staff of the Algerian army Said Chanegriha of "the state of military cooperation between the armies of the two countries and ways to strengthen it," according to a statement from the ministry.

This visit "represents, for us, the expression of the firm and frank willingness that animates the two countries to further strengthen the strategic and historic partnership that characterizes their bilateral relations, particularly in the field of military cooperation," said Chanegriha.

Mr. Patrushev, quoted in the statement, said for his part that his country was working to "further strengthen" relations between Algeria and Russia.

During this visit, the Secretary of the Russian Security Council was also received by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, according to images broadcast by state television.

Moscow is a major supplier of weapons to Algeria, the largest country in Africa by area.

Mr. Tebboune is due to make a state visit to Russia in May.

Algiers and Moscow have long-standing privileged relations.

In 2021, trade between the two countries reached three billion dollars, and, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

