Germany: Mané finally back with Bayern

Senegalese international Sadio Mané returned to Bayern Munich on Sunday evening in the snow at the Allianz Arena against Union Berlin, three and a half months after his fibula injury which deprived him of the 2022 World Cup.

Sadio Mané returned in place of Kingsley Coman (scorer and passer on Sunday) in the 65th minute, when Bayern were ahead (3-0) for this shock of the 22nd day of the Bundesliga.

The 2022 African champion and 2022 Champions League finalist with Liverpool trained a week ago with the full Munich squad for the first time since his injury in early November at the Allianz Arena against Werder Bremen.

Hit in the fibula, Mané was operated on and was deprived of the World Cup with Senegal. He resumed running on January 24, then touched the ball again a week later.

Bayern's flagship summer recruit, however, could not be lined up for the round of 16 first leg of the Champions League at the Parc des Princes against PSG ( Bayern 1-0 victory).

This return gradually empties Bayern's infirmary, ten days before receiving PSG in the round of 16-second leg of the C1 on March 8.

Only remain unavailable, and until the end of the season, the goalkeeper Manuel Neuer (fracture of the lower part of the right leg) and the defender Lucas Hernandez (rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee).