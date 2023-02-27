Court ruling on Lgbtq would have unforeseen implications - Kenya's National Assembly Speaker

The Speaker of the National Assembly in Kenya denounced a Supreme Court ruling. The Supreme Court has recognised the right of the LGBTQ+ community to form a lobby group, but according to Moses Wetangula, although Kenya is secular, it is very religious and it is therefore up to the highest court in the country to defend "public morality".

Meanwhile, the Attorney General had already promised to challenge the Supreme Court's ruling, saying that the issue was not a matter for the corridors of justice, but for public consultation.

The ruling also caused a storm in evangelical circles, including the Nairobi-based CITAM church. On Sunday, through its bishop, it described the court's decision as "contradictory" because it went against "cultural norms".

The local clergy called on Christians and all Kenyans to reject the ruling.

Homosexuality remains criminalised in Kenya. Even today, those convicted of homosexuality in Kenya face up to 14 years in prison.

Supreme Court Ruling

The Supreme Court in its ruling, stated: "Despite gayism being illegal (in Kenya), they have a right of association."

LGBTQ is now a legal entity and can operate at will after registration.

Hence, the refusal to register them was discriminatory and contravened the law.