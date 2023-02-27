Burkina Faso and Mali reaffirm their commitment to a lasting alliance

Mali and Burkina Faso have reaffirmed their commitment to a strong and lasting alliance between the two countries.

This follows the visit by Malian Prime Minister, Choguel Maïga, to Ougadougou where he and his delegation held meetings with his counterpart, Apollinaire Kyelem de Tambela, and government ministers.

The busy schedule included the delegations discussing security and the fight against terrorism, humanitarian aid, health, regional cooperation, and sanctions.

Maïga and Kyelem de Tambela criticised the decision by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to maintain and tighten sanctions against their countries, despite their pleas.

They said the sanctions do not take into account the reality and hardships faced by people in their countries.

The two men also signed an agreement to cooperate in the fight again terrorism which plagues both Mali and Burkina Faso, which are both under military rule.

And they participated in the opening of the 28th Pan-African Film and Television Festival, Fespaco, which is taking place this year in Ouagadougou.