Sierra leone: the 'Kekeh' Campaign against HIV/AIDS

The 2019 Demographic and Health Survey indicates that Sierra Leone has a mixed and generalized HIV epidemic; with a prevalence of 1.7%.

Pink Power is one organization joining in the prevention of HIV and sexually transmitted diseases.

The organization was formed by sex workers to help fight for the rights of vulnerable women and children in Sierra Leone.

Today, it caters to many vulnerable young women with initiatives to empower their lives. One of those initiatives is the Tricycle or Kekeh Campaign.

This is part of the initiatives and campaigns by Pink Power organization, in sensitizing people about the dangers of sexually transmitted diseases and why should they use condoms?

When you happen to be a passenger in one of these kekehs. They give you one box of condom.”

The organization has trained over 12 female Kekeh riders who make a living while sensitizing the use of condoms for safe sex.

“This condom protects you from HIV and other sexual transmitted disease.

‘One ride one condom’ is our slogan on the tricycle” says Elizabeth Juana.

The Kekeh riding is not the only job the women are involved with.

They have a center where they are taught various skilled works. Mohamed Corgay is the National Coordinator for Pink Power. “At the center here we have got some activities going on.

Some learning going on for on tailoring. We have got some activities going on hairddressing and also here is the computer lab wherein most of these girls at their quiet time, they come here, they will train them computer."

Zainab Turay is one of the Beneficiaries of Pink Power. She explains that the organization have challenges with equipment to carry on with their training.

“The tailoring machines are not enough. We’re more than 12 in number and we have about 3-4 tailoring machines. Some people will sit for the whole day without been able to use one. I have benefited a lot from Pink Power. I learned both tailoring and hairdressing.”

As part of the campaigns, Pink Power is also working with other organizations to collect data on HIV/AIDS in Sierra Leone.