Mozambique: Cyclone Freddy leaves homes and lives in ruins

Cyclone Freddy tore through Mozamique on Friday (Feb. 24) with winds reached up to 113 kilometres. It made landfall in the eastern city of Vilankulos

In its wake, it left many Mozambicans whose lives had been turned upside down.

Maria Vasco Timbe and her four children found themselves picking up the pieces of what was left of their home in Vilankulos.

"It happened yesterday at 3pm, my son Nelson came and said to me: Mama at home, you won't like what you see. Then I came home and really saw that everything was destroyed," she says disheartened.

"No blankets, no food. I couldn’t use anything in there. I started thinking, how am I going to start building again, because from where I stand it is not possible. How am I going to do it? I started to cry when I saw that my children would not go to school because they no longer had books and exercise books."

A tropical cyclone scientist at the U.N. weather agency, said Mozambique was already reeling from floods and the cyclone will compound a volatile scenario.

The cyclone was projected to weaken as it continued through southern Africa.

Zimbabwe, South Africa, Zambia, Malawi and Botswana should await heavy rainful, the regional weather centre on the island of Reunion said.