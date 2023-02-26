French court convicts Moroccan star of rape

A court in Paris sentenced Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred to six years in prison.

A six-member jury and three magistrates spent seven hours deliberating Friday (Feb.24) before the singer was found guilty of raping a French woman at a luxury hotel on the Champs-Elysees in October 2016 while "drunk" and under the influence of cocaine.

During the trial that started Monday (Feb. 13), Lamjarred had denied the allegations of rape and assault on Laura P. who was 20 at the time. The president of the circuit court did highlight in the verdict the "varying and evolving" statements of the singer.

The 37-year-old famous singer was expected to be imprisoned starting Friday.

His lawyers did not wish to comment on the verdict and told the press they must "reflect" before deciding on a potential appeal.

Lamjarred is one of the Arab world's most popular artists.

In his home country Morocco, King Mohammed VI awarded him the highest national honor in 2015.