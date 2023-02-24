US First Lady visits non-profit at work in Namibia

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden spent her second day in Namibia visiting Hope Initiative Southern Africa.

It is a nongovernmental organization that works to end poverty and hunger in marginalized communities in the region.

Some of its programs, including ones to prevent new HIV infections and gender-based violence, are funded by PEPFAR.

She ceased the oppurtunity to touch on gender parity.

"It's always time to have a female president no matter what country you're in. So I'm very supportive of women running for office," she said.

The First Lady and her granddaughter Naomi Biden will visit Kenya after their stay in Namibia.

Biden said she decided to visit Namibia after getting to know Geingos when the Namibian first lady accompanied her husband, President Hage Geingob, to Washington for a summit President Biden hosted last year for leaders from Africa.

"Because it's just you know, it's so great for for me to be able to bring a member of the family. I think it's a tradition or actually we've seen other families from first families bring members of their family to just see and just see the rest of the world and just, I don't know, just experience it. And it's meant a lot " said US First Lady.

It is Biden’s sixth visit overall to the continent, but her first time as first lady. It’s also her first visit to Namibia.