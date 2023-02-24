Uganda: 3D printing using electronic waste

Pupils operating a 3D printer in class, various shots of Gonzaga instructing the pupils, Gonzaga demonstrates how a 3D printing machine works, pupils attentive to Gonzaga

These children are learning to connect designs from their imagination to three-dimensional objects like toys, construction plans, or medical devices.

Their understanding of 3D printing may still be vague, but that is the future of manufacturing.

Engineer Gonzaga Ntege is dedicating time to teaching them so they can fill the expertise gap.

“If you have a 3D printer you can print something than you going to buy a thing for your child or relative like that”. Joshua Nteza, a pupil said.

Back at the Zopah workshop, Ntege has built a 3D printing factory from electronic waste.

At this junkyard in downtown Kampala, motors and rods from old photocopiers and printers have become valuable. Instead of being discarded, each is added as an important component of a 3D printing machine.

“Our goal is to reach as many African children with this technology in the next ten years so that when they are 15, 18, they are looking at their world and saying okay how can we modify it, how can we change it?” Gonzaga Ntege Mechanical engineer said.

“You find that there is a lot of photocopiers that are getting spoilt, that are being disposed of. Like every day, I have been buying motors for the last year and I think I have about 1,000 motors. So currently I have stock to build 100 printers. We are trying to use everything that is within this space to build the technology that is needed.” gonzaga ntege – mechanical engineer/founder said.

The project is already solving challenges with traditional plastic manufacturing methods, which require a very large capital outlay to start.

One mold costs up to $6,000 and a machine can cost $50,000.

By empowering local resources, the process becomes 40 per cent cheaper.

Their goal is to use recycled pet material in the printing process, encourage their upcycling and increase access to additive technology.