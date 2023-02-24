Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Olunga shines for Al Duhail knocking out Al Shabab

Kenyan midfielder Michael Olunga (centre)   -  
Copyright © africanews
TWITTER : @DuhailSC

By Africanews

Qatar

Kenyan Michael Olunga scored the decider for Al Duhail knocking out Al Shabab 2-1 in the AFC Champions League semi-final on Thursday.

Michael Olunga was the star of the match after breaking the deadlock well into the second half. Seven minutes later Olunga scored again following a pass by Ismaeel Mohamed.

Al Shabab pulled one back three minutes into added time but Al Duhail remained firm until the final whistle.

The Qatari side, managed by Hernan Crespo, will now meet Al-Hilal on Sunday after the holders from Saudi Arabia edged out Iran’s Foolad Khuzestan 1-0.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..