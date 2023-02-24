Olunga shines for Al Duhail knocking out Al Shabab

Kenyan Michael Olunga scored the decider for Al Duhail knocking out Al Shabab 2-1 in the AFC Champions League semi-final on Thursday.

Michael Olunga was the star of the match after breaking the deadlock well into the second half. Seven minutes later Olunga scored again following a pass by Ismaeel Mohamed.

Al Shabab pulled one back three minutes into added time but Al Duhail remained firm until the final whistle.

The Qatari side, managed by Hernan Crespo, will now meet Al-Hilal on Sunday after the holders from Saudi Arabia edged out Iran’s Foolad Khuzestan 1-0.