Mayweather vows victory in London exhibition fight

Floyd Mayweather was in a confident mood as he addressed the media on Wednesday and claimed he will continue to fight in exhibition bouts until he starts receiving "brutal punishment."

The former five-weight world champion will take on ex-reality TV star and MMA fighter Aaron Chalmers at London's O2 arena on Saturday just one day after his 46th birthday.

Despite his age Mayweather appears to have lost none of his pre-fight swagger, boldly declaring there are only two things that are perfect in life "God and my boxing record!"

Since retiring with an unbeaten 50-0 record after beating MMA star Conor McGregor in 2017, Mayweather has turned to the exhibition scene, easily beating a host of kickboxers, MMA fighters and social media stars in five fights spanning Japan, the US and the Middle East.

This will be the first time "The Best Ever" has fought in the UK although the organisers had to offer a 20 per cent discount on tickets on Wednesday after sluggish sales.

Former star of UK reality show "Geordie Shore", Chalmers had a record of 5-2 as a MMA professional before retiring from the sport in 2021.

The 35-year-old made his boxing debut last year, defeating Alexander Zeledon on points in Liverpool.

Mayweather was initially meant to come up against kick-boxing star Liam Harrison, who was forced out of the fight due to injury.