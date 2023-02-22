First EU-Kenya Business Forum concludes in Nairobi

The first European Union-Kenya Business Forum concluded this Wednesday in the capital, Nairobi.

The forum brought together for two days more than 500 participants ranging from politicians, business executives, experts and diplomats.

On Tuesday, Kenya's president, William Ruto, participated in the signing of an EU funding package for TradeMark Africa to facilitate a five-year programme that will boost Kenya’s exports and support the government in creating a positive business environment.

The funding package is worth $27 million dollars bringing together both the public and private sectors of Kenya alongside European financing institutions with the overall aim of achieving a sustainable growth of exports, including transport and logistics.

At the moment, the European Union is the largest destination for Kenya’s exports.

In 2021, European markets accounted for $1.3 billion dollars worth of products.