Trial of Moroccan star opens in Paris

The trial of Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred opened on Monday in the French capital, Paris.

The 37-year old star faces accusations of beating and raping a woman, Laura P., inside a Paris hotel room in 2016.

In his defence, the accused alleges that he was attacked by the woman and he tried to defend himself.

The Moroccan singer has also been implicated in other rapes in similar circumstances in Casablanca and New York.

In 2018, the singer was indicted for the rape of another young woman in the south of France.

The trial in Paris is scheduled to last until Friday.