Botswana denounces rise in rhino poaching

Botswana's Tourism minister, Philda Kereng, revealed on Monday that there has been a sharp rise in the poaching of rhinos.

The announcement takes place after the introduction in South Africa of tough measures against poachers.

Neighbouring South Africa, a traditional rhino poaching hotspot, has seen a steady decline in the number of animals killed in recent years due to increased patrolling of national parks, forcing poachers to look elsewhere for horn.

According to the minister the rise in poaching is due to "increased demand for rhino horn on the international market", mainly in Asia.

In Asia, rhino horns are used in traditional medicine for their supposed therapeutic effects.

According to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES), Botswana has a total of 285 white rhinos and 23 black rhinos left.