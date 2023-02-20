Robert Mugabe's son arrested in Zimbabwe over cars trashed at a party

A son of Zimbabwe's former President, Robert Mugabe, has been apprehended for allegedly damaging property during a social gathering.

Robert Mugabe junior, believed to be 31 years, is accused of destroying cars and other property over the weekend.

He was arrested following a complaint from his friend, Sindiso Nkatazo, also 31, police said in a tweet.

Mugabe junior, the second child of the former president is yet to comment on the issue.

The police say the damaged property was valued at $12,000 (£10,000).

News site ZimLive posted a video of Mr Mugabe junior walking to Harare Magistrates' Court wearing a suit and facemask, followed by a throng of people, as others stood on the sidelines taking pictures of him on their phones.

Former President Robert Mugabe died in 2019 at the age of 95, two years after being forced to resign following 37 years in power.

Mr Mugabe was replaced by his former right-hand man Emmerson Mnangagwa.

According to reports, relations between him and the Mugabe family had been fraught after they accused him of betraying Zimbabwe's long-time leader.

His widow, Grace, had harboured ambitions of succeeding her husband but was sidelined by supporters of Mr Mnangagwa.

Mr. Mugabe Junior Reconciles with President Mnangagwa and Returns to Ruling Zanu-PF Party