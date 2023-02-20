African Union announces peace initiative in Libya

The African Union ended its annual summit on Sunday announcing it was working on the organisation of a national reconciliation conference on Libya.

Since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 that the country has been plunged in political turmoil.

Two rival governments are currently fighting for power, one in Tripoli - recognised by the UN - and the other in Sirte (centre).

The east and part of the south of Lybia are controlled de facto by Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

Elections planned for December 2021 were postponed indefinitely due to differences over the legal basis of the elections and the presence of controversial candidates.

According to an African Union official, a preparatory meeting has already taken place in Tripoli a few weeks ago where the departure of mercenaries was requested.