JS Kabylie prepare to host defending champions Wydad in CAF Champions League

Algeria's JS Kabylie will host defending champions Wydad Athletic Club of Casablanca in Algiers in a North African derby in Group A of the CAF Champions League on Friday.

Kabylie are currently struggling in their domestic championship and their coach, Miloud Hamdi, said on Thursday that making sure they pulled away from the relegation zone was their priority.

"It's a match between two strong clubs and we are motivated to give a good image of JSK (JS Kabylie) to show respect for everyone who supports this club and who works for this club. But we know our main focus is to lift JSK from the red (relegation) zone in our championship. We're playing in the Champions League and these Champions League encounters help us domestically and we absolutely must not lose sight of that. Champions league matches are matches of a high level and will help the players to progress;" said Miloud Hamdi, JS Kabylie head coach.

Friday's game will be the Moroccan side's opening game in the group while Kabylie drew 0-0 away to Petro de Luanda of Angola in their opener.

The other team in the group is Congo's AS Vita Club.

The top two in the group will advance to the quarter-finals.