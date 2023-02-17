African Union to discuss sanctions on suspended states

The Peace and Security Council of the African Union (AU) announced on Friday that it will be meeting to discuss lifting the sanctions imposed on Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea following military coups.

Since 2020 that all three countries have also been suspended from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The African Union is yet to announce a date for the meeting to discuss lifting the sanctions.

Last week the three countries concerned called for the lifting of their suspension from the AU.

African Union representatives are meeting this weekend in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, in a summit aimed at accelerating the creation of a free trade area.