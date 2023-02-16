South Africa's looming energy crisis could plunge economy into darkness

In this episode: South Africa's energy crisis is holding back growth just as the continent's most industrialised economy hopes to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic; a new partnership aims to make it easier for SMEs to obtain bank loans in the DRC; four African countries advance in the 2023 edition of the Emerging Markets Logistics Competitiveness Index.

South Africa's economy grapples with power crisis

Africa's most industrialised economy is in the grip of a severe energy crisis that is not only disrupting the lives of millions of people but also threatening the economy and food supply.

"The major problem with power generation in South Africa is that they - the authorities - have under-invested over the past two decades. As a result, much of Eskom's coal-fired power plant fleet is ageing. About half of all coal-fired power plants are over 40 years old," says Sanisha Packirisamy, an economist at Momentum Investments.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a state of disaster, and this reform should make it possible to release exceptional funds, but is it enough to stem the crisis?

DRC: Facilitating loan acquisition by SMEs

Equity Banque Commerciale du Congo has announced a partnership with the International Finance Corporation. Under the agreement, the IFC will guarantee $12.5 million in loans from the Congolese bank to SMEs. Our correspondent in Kinshasa Chris Ocamringa tells us more in Business Africa.

Logistics: 4 African countries rise in emerging market rankings

Of the fourteen African countries considered to be emerging markets, four have advanced in the 14th Logistics Index produced by Agility and Transport Intelligence.

In this ranking, countries are divided according to the factors that make them attractive to logistics providers and investors. Compared to the previous edition, Morocco has stagnated but remains the highest-ranked country on the continent.