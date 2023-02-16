Welcome to Africanews

South Africa: Departure of Deputy President made official

SA's Deputy President, David Mabuza, speaks during a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on Oct. 19, 2019.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Naohiko Hatta/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

and AFP

South Africa

South Africa's Deputy President, David Mabuza, has bowed out.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made official the departure of his deputy on Thursday (Feb. 16) thanking him for his "unwavering support" over the past five years, hailing his ably led engagements.

Ramaphosa was in Cpae Town for the response to the state of the nation address debate.

The announcement comes as a cabinet reshuffle is expected in the coming weeks.

David Mabuza revealed earlier this month he had submitted his resig'nation.

In the past, the VP's opponents accused him of running a private group that allegedly intimidated other politicians when he headed the northeastern province of Mpumalanga.

Paul Mashatile, the newly elected deputy president of the ruling (African National Congress party could succeed to David Mabuza.

