'Snowfall' cast 'incredibly proud' at LA premiere of final season

The cast of FX TV series "Snowfall" gathered at the Ted Mann Theater in Los Angeles Wednesday night (Feb. 15).

The final season of "Snowfall" hits screens in the U.S. from 22 February. The show offers a look at the early days of the crack cocaine epidemic in LA during the beginning of the 1980s.

Damson Idris aka Franklin Saint was emotional on the red-carpet Wednesday as he reflected on his last day on set. Indeed, it's almost time to say good bye to his character.

"I was like, don't cry, don't cry. I was tearing up a lot just seeing all the crew's faces, you know? I guess the biggest emotion was that this really is a family show. We have relationships outside of filming. So, it was bittersweet because we know we're going to see each other anyway."

But, at the same time, we're not getting to work with each other until whatever comes next. So, yeah, it was just like, 'Wow! Like, I'm never going to get to speak in this accent anymore. I'm never going to get to have that afro; wear that Members Only jacket.

Paying tribute to the departed

'It was really interesting because I was anxious to kind of get it done. And then when they were like, 'Okay, it's over, go home now.' I was like, 'Maybe I want to stay a little longer.' So, it was really interesting. But to do six seasons, yeah, to do six seasons is just—two percent of shows are able to pull that off today. So, the fact that we did, incredibly proud of it."

Charlene 'Michael' Hyatt paid tribute to her entire crew. The actress plays Cissy Saint the mother of Franklin, a drug kingpin. To rock her black dress featuring Kente, she had faces of members of the team and famous people painted on her skin.

"This outfit represents this season. This outfit represents Cissy. John Singleton on the back [Editor's note: she turns her back to the camera] John Singleton always had our backs. We have Malcolm and Martin and we have Shirley Chisholm and Angela Davis and Nanny of the Maroons, the national hero of Jamaica."

"This represents Cissy. This represents me. This represents this journey that we have had this season and throughout this series."

The show was co-created, executive produced and directed by the late John Singleton, who passed away in 2019.