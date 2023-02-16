Welcome to Africanews

Central African Republic, UN sign security plan for upcoming local elections

Felix Moloua in Bangui at the Presidential Palace during a meeting with the World Bank on Sept. 17, 2021.  
Copyright © africanews
CAROL VALADE/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

Central African Republic

The Central African Republic is preparing the 2023 local elections.

On Tuesday (Feb. 14), the country’s Prime minister jointly with the President of the National Elections Authority and the Head of the United Nations Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) signed in Bagui, a plan to ensure the safety of voters during the July polls.

The Integrated Security Plan for the Elections, officially results of constructive dialogue between the central African defense & security Forces and the MINUSCA.

According to the Spokesperson for the UN chief, "the UN Mission continues to raise awareness on the elections and promote peace among local communities and authorities, notably in Haute-Kotto, Ouham and Ouandja-Kotto prefectures, and it has provided specialized training on the protection of civilians to 25 defence and security forces operating in those regions."

Initially scheduled in September 2022, local elections were postponed to January 2023 then July 2023.

Additional sources • MINUSCA

