Burna Boy, Tems and Rema to perform at NBA All-stars

The National Basketball Association has announced that three Nigerian superstars, Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and record producer Burna Boy, 2023 Grammy Award-winning singer and Oscar-nominated singer and producer Tems, and rapper and singer Rema, will headline the NBA All-Star Game 2023 halftime show with an Afrobeats-themed performance.

A statement issued by the NBA further revealed that after the performance, the NBA family will honour LeBron James for becoming the league's all-time scoring leader.

The 72nd NBA All-Star Game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET (3:30 a.m. CAT) at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City and air on beIN Sports, Canal+, and ESPN across the continent.

Prior to tip-off, global superstar Post Malone will perform a medley of hits following the first-ever in-arena NBA All-Star Draft and Vin Diesel, star of the upcoming "Fast X" movie, will welcome fans to the evening.

Payson, Utah, native and Grammy Award-nominated artist Jewel will sing the U.S. national anthem and Juno Award-winning and platinum-selling artist, Jully Black, will sing the Canadian national anthem on Sunday for the NBA All-Star Game.

Utah singing group The Bonner Family will perform the U.S. national anthem before the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars, which will be played on Friday, Feb. 17.