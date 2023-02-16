Athletics: Omanyala beats Olympic champion in 60m

The Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala won the 60m at the Liévin meeting (Pas-de-Calais) in 6 sec 54 on Wednesday, beating the Olympic champion in the 100m, the Italian Marcell Jacobs.

Omanyala, 27, set a new national record, bettering his previous record, which was only a week old, by a hundredth of a second.

He beat Jacobs, double title winner at Liévin, who this time ran in 6 sec 57, and the Ivorian Arthur Cissé (6 sec 59).