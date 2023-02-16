Athletics: Omanyala beats Olympic champion in 60m

France
The Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala won the 60m at the Liévin meeting (Pas-de-Calais) in 6 sec 54 on Wednesday, beating the Olympic champion in the 100m, the Italian Marcell Jacobs.
Omanyala, 27, set a new national record, bettering his previous record, which was only a week old, by a hundredth of a second.
He beat Jacobs, double title winner at Liévin, who this time ran in 6 sec 57, and the Ivorian Arthur Cissé (6 sec 59).
Go to video
Kenyan Senator ejected from parliament over alleged ‘period stain’
02:25
Oldest east African stone-age tools discovered in western Kenya
01:02
Pics of the day: February 09, 2023
Go to video
4 trapped, many injured after gold mine collapse in Kenya
Go to video
Murder of LGBTQ activist in Kenya: suspect pleads not guilty
02:19
Kenyan solar-stove may cut cancer risks caused by burning wood