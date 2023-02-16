Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Athletics: Omanyala beats Olympic champion in 60m

Athletics: Omanyala beats Olympic champion in 60m
Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya after the 100m final at the Alexander Stadium of the ...   -  
Copyright © africanews
Manish Swarup/Copyright 2022 The AP
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

France

The Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala won the 60m at the Liévin meeting (Pas-de-Calais) in 6 sec 54 on Wednesday, beating the Olympic champion in the 100m, the Italian Marcell Jacobs.

Omanyala, 27, set a new national record, bettering his previous record, which was only a week old, by a hundredth of a second.

He beat Jacobs, double title winner at Liévin, who this time ran in 6 sec 57, and the Ivorian Arthur Cissé (6 sec 59).

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..