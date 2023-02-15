School enrolment on the rise in DR Congo-Report

DR Congo’s ministry of education in collaboration with UNESCO issued a report on Wednesday emphasizing the need to continue the reform of free basic education in the country for maximum student enrolment.

The report showed that massive numbers of students have completed elementary school in the Democratic Republic of Congo compared to previous years.

The elementary school completion rate has increased from 32% in 2000 to 71% in 2020.

The report has further recommended an education budget increase, further training of teachers, more resource allocations and an elaborate vision plan for the ministry.

There are still 3.5 million children between the ages of 6 and 11 who are not enrolled in school in DRC, and 73% of them leave elementary school without having acquired the necessary basic skills in French and mathematics.

The report also highlighted Strategies that involve parents in school management have proven effective in optimizing teaching conditions.

For instance, parent-teacher associations and the use of "school parents" and "parent pairs" in classrooms have reduced the burden on teachers in often overcrowded classrooms, increased the sense of confidence and the amount of time devoted to student instruction, and provided materials to poorly endowed areas.

-