Algeria's Esperance ready to compete in CAF Champions League

The head coach of Tunisia's****Esperance Sportive, Nabil Maloul, claimed on Friday that his team is ready to compete in the CAF Champions League.

''We are ready and prepared, without doubt, because not from today, rather since the start of the season we have been preparing for the Champions League. Since the 25th of July (2022) on the day our season started, in our team-talks, we were clear that our goal and the goal of Mr. Hamdi (Maarouf, Esperance president, Ed.), the club board and supporters is the Champions League. As for Al-Merrikh, we are studying them. They are ready, we see that they are prepared from the friendlies they have played", said Nabil Maloul, Esperance Sportive de Tunis head coach.

Midfielder Zaddem admits he is ready to face the Sudanese side.

''We had very good preparations. It didn't start yesterday or a week ago, it rather started months ago. As I said in the press conference, God willing, everyone is ready to give their best 100 per cent", added the Algerian midfielder Moataz Zaddem.

Esperance Tunis kicks off its Group D journey with a match against Sudan's Al-Merrick this Saturday.