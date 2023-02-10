Welcome to Africanews

South African artists return with the Grammy Award

South African artists (L-R) Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode react after arriving at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on February 10, 2023  


By Africanews

with AFP

South Africa

A small number of fans waited at the Oliver Tambo airport in Johannesburg to greet Grammy award winners Zakes Bantwini, Wouter Kellerman and songstress Nomcebo Zikode who returned home on Friday.

The trio's collaboration song 'Bayethe' won the best global music performance at the Grammy Awards held Sunday in Los Angeles.

"It is an incredible honour and privilege to be received like this by our own people," said Nomcebo Zikode.

'Bayethe', which means 'hail' in the local Zulu language, combines traditional African beats, Zulu lyrics and the flute.

The victory provided a brief distraction for South Africans who are otherwise facing record power cuts, high unemployment and rampant crime.

South Africa's arts and culture ministry applauded the group in a statement, saying the country was "proud of the great work" they produced "without compromising national identity".

A continental powerhouse in the music arena, South Africa already boasted numerous Grammy winners, including famous male acapella groups Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Soweto Gospel Choir, and singer Miriam Makeba.

