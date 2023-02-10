Welcome to Africanews

Nigeria's Atiku Abubakar vows to revamp agriculture

Supporters attend Atiku Abubakar's campaign rally in Kano, northwest Nigeria, on February 9, 2023, ahead of the February 25, 2023 presidential election   -  
Copyright © africanews
PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP or licensors

By Africanews

Nigeria

Nigerian presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar promised to revamp agriculture and commerce in Kano, if made president.

Kano is Nigeria's second-largest city and could help determine who wins the presidential vote.

Peoples Democratic Party's Atiku who lost to Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 is one of the leading contenders in the race, alongside Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Nigeria's economy which has battled years of slow growth, high unemployment, dependence on oil and now rising debt levels and inflation has become a major campaign issue.

Addressing rally goers at the Sani Abacha stadium, Atiku promised to reopen Nigeria's land borders. He said the move would spur more trade.

The borders were ordered shut by Buhari as a measure to curb smuggling.

