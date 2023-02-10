DRC President Tshisekedi visits Comoros to meet his counterpart Assoumani

President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo arrived in Moroni, capital of the Comoros, where he is welcomed by Azali Assoumani, president of the Union of the Comoros.

The two men discussed several topics during their exchanges, including the conflict with Rwanda and the development of Comoros in the coming years.

"We reviewed all the conflicts in Africa. We could not avoid talking about the fighting in the Great Lakes, so we talked about that too. As he came to Comoros, we talked about bilateral relations, how we can strengthen this relationship.Especially with the deal we have, with Comoros emerging by 2030 and how Congo can accompany us," said Azali Assoumani, the president of the union of the Comoros.

"I have taken this opportunity to speak about my country and this unjust and barbaric war imposed on us by Rwanda. So I do not miss an opportunity to say so. And my hope is that my elder brother here will help to bring peace," said Félix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Kinshasa's accusations that Kigali is backing the M23 are supported by UN experts, the United States and other Western countries, but Kigali denies the charge.

Last week, Qatar had planned to host a meeting between Tshisekedi and Kagame, but diplomats said the Congolese leader refused to attend.

Tensions between the two countries were inflamed last week when Rwandan forces opened fire at a Congolese fighter jet they said had violated Rwandan airspace.

Kinshasa described it as an attack that amounted to "an act of war".

Meanwhile, the leaders of Burundi and Rwanda greeted each other warmly in Bujumbura after years of tempestuous relations and accusations of interference in their internal affairs.

In 2020, Kagame urged the then newly elected President Evariste Ndayishimiye to reset diplomatic ties but his overture was rejected as "hypocritical".

Burundi has accused Rwanda of harbouring those behind a failed 2015 coup that plunged the country into violent chaos.