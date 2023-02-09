Welcome to Africanews

South Sudan aims to turn ailing economy around

Ruth Lago, host of Business Africa and guest
By Rédaction Africanews

and Ruth Lago

Business Africa

Nearly 12 years after its independence, South Sudan, which holds the third largest oil reserves in sub-Saharan Africa, is unable to feed more than 7 million of its people who live on humanitarian aid.

Because of corruption and years of instability, the country only benefits from forty-five thousand barrels out of an annual production of about 150 000 to 170 000 barrels.

To get more on that, I am joined by Dr. Peter Biar Ajak from the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard University.

Benin ramps up volumes of locally processed cotton

In 2022, three cotton processing plants opened in the textile park of Glodjigbé near Benin’s capital. Since then, 40,000 tons of seeds have been processed, representing 12% of the national production.

Leaf vegetable culture gains momentum in Kenya

The East African country has been hit by the worst drought in 40 years and by four consecutive failed rainy seasons. Farmers most affected by these climatic conditions have decided to turn to ancient vegetables, which are more profitable.

