Newborn baby reportedly rescued from earthquake rubble in Syria

Turkey
A newborn baby has been reportedly rescued from the rubble of her home in northern Syria following a massive earthquake on Monday.
Her umbilical cord was still attached to her mother when she was found, a relative told AFP. Her mother is believed to have died after giving birth.
The baby who is receiving treatment at a clinic in Afrin, is the sole survivor of her immediate family, the rest of whom were all killed when a 7.8-magnitude quake that struck Syria and neighbouring Turkey flattened the family home in the rebel-held town of Jindayris, cousin Khalil al-Suwadi said.
Several small children have been rescued in Kahramanmaras, one of the cities most affected by the earthquake in Turkey.
